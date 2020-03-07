Valley Focus: Arts In Motion at Fresno State showcases student creativity

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you like art, music and creative energy, you don't want to miss Arts in Motion. Fresno State's College of Arts and Humanities is inviting the public on campus to see students in action.
The inaugural Motion Showcase is a week-long series of events celebrating students, their passions and accomplishments. The showcase runs March 22-28 and highlights each of the College of Arts and Humanities' nine departments and the Armenian Studies program.
The community is invited to experience a wide range of the college's intellectual and artistic pursuits. Dr. Honora Chapman is the interim dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.
She joined Valley Focus host Liz Harrison in the ABC30 studios to discuss some of the upcoming events.
All events are open to the public and most of the events are free of charge. Click here for more information
