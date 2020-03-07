marjaree mason center

Valley Focus: Marjaree Mason Center fundraiser has Morocco theme

By Aurora Gomez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Music, dinner and entertainment are in store during an elegant evening supporting Marjaree Mason Center.

The shelter supporting domestic abuse survivors is hosting Marjaree's Birthday Soiree: Midnight in Morocco Friday, March 27 in Clovis.

Attendees can bid on live and silent auction items.

The night also includes a special tribute to the center's namesake, Marjaree Mason.
Mason was 36 when she was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1978. The center was created in 1979 and named in her honor.

Nicole Linder, Executive Director of Marjaree Mason Center joined Valley Focus host Liz Harrison in the ABC30 studios to talk about the event and the mission of the center.
