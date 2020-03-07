Community & Events

Valley Focus: How to Bowl For Kids' Sake

(Big Brothers Big Sisters)

By Aurora Gomez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dress up and head to the bowling alley! Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California invites you to sign up for Bowl for Kids' Sake.

Form a team or bowl individually at Bowlero in Fresno and Visalia. The first events kick off Saturday, March 14 in Fresno. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California.

Diane Phakonekham is the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California. She joined Valley Focus host Liz Harrison in the ABC30 studios. Phakonekham says there
is a long waiting list to match children with mentors. She says "Littles" in the program who have "bigs" tend to improve their grades. 98% graduate from high school.For more information click here.
