Community & Events

Warmer temperatures this weekend actually a benefit to certain crops in the Central Valley

EMBED <>More Videos

The warm up to above normal temperatures will give crops a much-needed break after several weeks of rain.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The final few days of winter in the Central Valley are looking and feeling a lot like spring.

The warm up to above normal temperatures will give crops a much-needed break after several weeks of rain.

"Because of the very wet February we had and even early March that warm weather is just going to allow trees, vines and everything else to continue the process that we typically see during spring," said Ryan Jacobsen, Fresno County Farm Bureau.

Jacobsen is the CEO and Executive Director of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

He pointed out there is a transition between several different types of crops in the middle of March.

Harvest is wrapping up for vegetables including broccoli on the west side of the Valley.

Others in harvest are citrus crops, including several orange orchards west of Fresno.

"We are seeing cherries come into bloom. We are also seeing tree fruit still blooming right now, mainly the later variety types are still going through that cycle there," said Jacobsen.

Sunshine and warmer conditions also help bees pollinate and that's a benefit for many crops.

Including the many trees along the Fresno County blossom trial.

But there is a concern with flooding now through May, due to a deep snowpack in the Sierra that is at 158% of normal.

"It is because those warm days and particularly when we see the snowpack at the numbers we see right now, we have to pay very close attention to the way our rivers are running and how the reservoirs are being operated," he said.

The chance of showers next week is not a big concern as long as there is no threat of thunderstorms with hail.

That could damage nuts and fruits still on trees.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoagriculturespringfarming
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Deputies arrest 82-year-old Clovis man for murdering his 77-year-old wife
Child cruelty charges filed against parents of missing 8-year-old
Church volunteer accused of sex with 16-year-old girl
Son of former Merced Co. Dist. Attorney killed in drive-by shooting
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Fresno drug bust uncovers 5 kilos of meth, police say it came from Mexico
Serial arsonist accused of setting 4 laundry units on fire in Central Fresno
Show More
Fresno store owner appeals for help after being targeted repeatedly by vandals
Fresno man tried to set off bomb at Panera Bread but failed
First time since 2011 California is not in a drought
Dogs force-fed pesticides in lab testing, Humane Society says
67-year-old man killed in rollover accident on Highway 99
More TOP STORIES News