Community & Events

What to do if ICE agents show up at your door

LOS ANGELES -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on thousands of undocumented families nationwide are set to begin this weekend.

President Donald Trump had originally announced the raids would happen in late June but postponed them saying it would give Republicans and Democrats time to work out a solution to the problem at the Southern Border.

It has sparked outrage and concern among immigrant-rights advocates and lawmakers.

Know Your Rights guides were posted in various languages on Facebook by the ACLU ahead of the planned operations.



The L.A. County Office of Immigrant Affairs also provided the following list of rights:

-RIGHT TO NOT OPEN YOUR DOOR unless the immigration agent knocking has a warrant to enter that is signed by a judge or magistrate and has your name on it.
-RIGHT TO REMAIN SILENT and not answer questions from immigration agents.

-RIGHT NOT TO SIGN ANY PAPERS without first talking to an attorney.
-RIGHT TO TALK TO AN ATTORNEY at your own expense.
-IF YOU ARE OUTSIDE YOUR HOME: Ask the immigration agent if you are free to go. If they say yes, leave peacefully. If they say no, ask to call your attorney.

Visit oia.lacounty.gov for more information.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsiceimmigrationraid
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News