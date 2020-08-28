society

Relief fund helps local healthcare workers who've contracted COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local healthcare workers with Community Medical Centers will get some much-needed help and support when they're unable to work because of COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Bonadelle Family donated $25,000 to the hospitals' relief fund. The money will cover staff members when they contract the virus and cannot work, including childcare costs.

Since April, the foundation has helped over 1,400 employees and covered 1,300 work hours.

Hospital leaders say the money is having an even larger impact than first thought.

"We have a major donor, who has requested to stay anonymous, through the whole month of August, saying I will match up to $500,000. That $25,000 just turned into $50,000," said Katie Zenovich with the Community Medical Foundation.

