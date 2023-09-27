Community Regional offering breastfeeding education and resources to Valley mothers

Community Regional Medical Center is providing support and resources to Valley moms and their newborns.

Here in Fresno County, data shows breastfeeding rates are well below the state average of 93%.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community Regional Medical Center is providing support and resources to Valley moms and their newborns.

The Mother's Resource Center has been open for 15 years, but it's recently seen more moms in need of the services.

Melissa Plummer just celebrated her daughter's first birthday. This past year has been quite the journey for the new mom.

"I was not able to get her to successfully latch and was very anxious and panicked," she shared. "Breastfeeding was always a goal that I had being a mom, being pregnant."

After Plummer gave birth, she went home frustrated - thinking breastfeeding wasn't going to happen for her and her newborn.

However, CRMC eased that frustration fairly quickly.

"Breastfeeding is almost a confidence game, and if that game is interrupted, or we have a perceived milk supply problem, it's very important to be able to step in at the appropriate time and not wait too long," explained Suzanne Stipe, supervisor of Mother's Resource Center.

In just a few days, Plummer was able to successfully breastfeed - all thanks to the Mother's Resource Center at CRMC.

"Just knowing that there's that support system and kind of cheerleading team there to help you whenever you have any issues, or troubles or any type of questions," Plummer said.

The resource center provides breastfeeding education and affordable products to all Valley moms -- even if their baby wasn't born at CRMC.

Plummer is thankful the hospital offers this type of support, but said the staff made the beginning of motherhood feel less lonely.

"Just very calming, very patient," Plummer said. "They just have a very nice presence."

Stipe said: "It's a wonderful feeling of satisfaction that you made an imprint on their lives."

There is a fee to use the center's services, but it can be adjusted depending on the mother's financial situation.

