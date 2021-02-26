WATCH: Firefighters battling massive industrial complex fire ripping through structures, buses in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. -- Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an industrial area of Compton.

Compton Fire crews responded to the scene near Santa Fe and Banning avenues just after 4:30 a.m. Friday, officials said.

The fire ripped through what appeared to be a bus yard. Several structures and buses were engulfed in flames, wooden pallets were scorched and thick plumes of smoke billowed into the sky.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were also on scene.

WATCH: Massive fire erupts in industrial area in Compton
EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters were battling a massive fire in an industrial area in Compton Friday morning.



The fire exploded in size around 6 a.m. AIR7 HD was over the scene as daylight illuminated the widespread damage. Fire crews surrounded the area as flames ripped through a handful of school buses and tour buses -- several of which appeared to be a total loss.

Flames were also threatening what appeared to be a nearby home. It was unclear if the house was occupied at the time.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
firecalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thief breaks into 17 Fresno Co. businesses, including 11 H&R Block locations; steals tax info, cash
Man shot in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
High-speed chase ends in crash in northeast Fresno, 2 arrested
Tulare Co. Sheriff's Office faces more complaints about COVID-19 policies
Rite Aid offering COVID-19 vaccine at more stores
Fresno man finds necklace with ashes inside in downtown Fresno, social media helps track down owner
COVID vaccine availability brings Fresno Unified closer to 'full' return to classrooms
Show More
Suspects stole lottery tickets from Exeter gas station, deputies say
Why unemployment-benefits fraud victims are getting tax bills
Families reunite with returning USS Nimitz sailors
Stimulus update: House to vote on COVID relief bill today
CA-based healthcare provider allegedly let people 'skip' COVID vaccine line
More TOP STORIES News