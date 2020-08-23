latino life

Latino Life: Valley Man Writes Rock and Roll Photography Book

By and Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- He has captured images from artists ranging from Kiss to Pitbull.
Now, local concert photographer Steven Sanchez is sharing his images via his book 'Rock & Roll for Everybody: A Photographic Tour of Today's Bands.'

Sanchez joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno via Skype to talk about his work and some of the artists featured in his book.

Sanchez said, "There's a lot of concert-photography books that are based out of Los Angeles, San Francisco, you know, all those big metropolitan cities, but there's not one concert-photography book where the central subjects are the shows in Fresno, in Bakersfield, in any of those areas. So it's definitely a first in regards to that."

You can find the book on Amazon. Check out the video to view more of the interview.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoconcertlatino life
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LATINO LIFE
Latino Life: More Latinos in California are dying of COVID-19
Latino Life: The pandemic and Valley poverty
Latino Life: Livingston artist combines history and art in latest creations
Latino Life: Coronavirus and the Census
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family forced to move to Visalia after fire has trailer with valuable items stolen
Family forced to evacuate due to Moc Fire warns Californians to over-prepare
Man in critical condition after being shot during family argument in northeast Fresno
31-year-old woman killed in car crash on Highway 198 in Visalia
Man in critical condition after being shot several times in Downtown Fresno
Experts urge residents to get flu shot amid pandemic
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Police investigating rolling gun battle in southwest Fresno
Merced County issues evacuation warning about massive NorCal wildfire
Latino Life: More Latinos in California are dying of COVID-19
CHP officer hit by alleged DUI driver while checking on car on Highway 99
More TOP STORIES News