FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- He has captured images from artists ranging from Kiss to Pitbull.
Now, local concert photographer Steven Sanchez is sharing his images via his book 'Rock & Roll for Everybody: A Photographic Tour of Today's Bands.'
Sanchez joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno via Skype to talk about his work and some of the artists featured in his book.
Sanchez said, "There's a lot of concert-photography books that are based out of Los Angeles, San Francisco, you know, all those big metropolitan cities, but there's not one concert-photography book where the central subjects are the shows in Fresno, in Bakersfield, in any of those areas. So it's definitely a first in regards to that."
You can find the book on Amazon. Check out the video to view more of the interview.
Latino Life: Valley Man Writes Rock and Roll Photography Book
