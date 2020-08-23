Latino Life: Valley Man Writes Rock and Roll Photography Book

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- He has captured images from artists ranging from Kiss to Pitbull.Now, local concert photographer Steven Sanchez is sharing his images via his book 'Rock & Roll for Everybody: A Photographic Tour of Today's Bands.'Sanchez joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno via Skype to talk about his work and some of the artists featured in his book.Sanchez said, "There's a lot of concert-photography books that are based out of Los Angeles, San Francisco, you know, all those big metropolitan cities, but there's not one concert-photography book where the central subjects are the shows in Fresno, in Bakersfield, in any of those areas. So it's definitely a first in regards to that."You can find the book on Amazon. Check out the video to view more of the interview.