'This is un-American': Some Valley lawmakers condemn breach of US Capitol

The breach of the Capitol led law enforcement to evacuate members from Congress from the building. Several congressional leaders from Central California took to social media to call for the chaos to stop.
"What is unfolding is unacceptable and un-American. It has got to stop," said House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) on Twitter.
"This is my saddest day as a member of Congress," McCarthy told ABC News.
Other local members of congress also denounced the swarming of the Capitol.
Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) said the behavior of the protestors was "absolutely abhorrent" and "un-American."
"The attack on the Capitol strikes at the most sacred act of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power. It is an outrage and a threat to our most fundamental principles as a free people," Rep. Tim McClintock (R-Elk Grove) tweeted on Wednesday. McClintock also represents portions of Fresno and Madera counties.
A photo taken by the Associated Press showed Rep. Jim Costa (D-Fresno) on the floor of the Capitol when lawmakers were told to get under their desks before they were eventually evacuated.
A spokesperson for Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) told Action News that the congressman was safe amid the incident, but did not provide comment from Nunes.
This is a developing story and will be updated.