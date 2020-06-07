Sports

UFC star Conor McGregor announces his retirement from fighting

Mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor announced on Twitter Saturday that he is retiring from fighting.

McGregor has unexpectedly announced his retirement before, including back in 2019, but has continued to appear in the UFC Octagon.


The outspoken 31-year-old Irishman is coming off a 40-second knockout of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone this past January.

This story will updated as more information becomes available.
