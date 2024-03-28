Construction begins for faster internet in Coalinga

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a new era of connectivity. Construction is underway in Coalinga to help bring faster internet to the area.

"We're going to be able to provide anywhere from 500 megabytes to 25 gigabytes in the future,"

said Peter Sorensen, the CEO of unWired Broadband.

unWired Broadband wants to bring high-speed internet through fiber cables. It's the company's first fiber project.

"Fiber is the latest and greatest technology and allows us to stream videos as we need," said Peter Sorensen, the CEO of unWired Broadband.

A map shows when work in each neighborhood is expected to be finished.

A map on the City of Coalinga's website shows when construction for high-speed internet in each neighborhood is expected to be finished. Courtesy: City of Coalinga

"Coalinga is one of our first markets that we looked at," said Sorensen. "There's about 5400 households and commercial buildings and MDUs in that market."

Zenaida Abarientos is looking forward to faster internet. She said that would be a great development to the area.

Abarientos has lived at her home in Coalinga for 12 years. She uses her internet to stream movies and shows. But she especially uses it for her security system around her house.

"I do have some cameras to monitor," said Abarientos, "sometimes it drops and that will be problem."

Abarientos told Action News there have been times she's lost internet through her current provider.

"For people like us who live alone and are not young anymore, that causes a lot of concern," said Abarientos.

Coalinga City Councilmember Nathan Vosburg said Coalinga is an underserved community.

He adds that having faster internet will connect people to more services.

"You know, people being able to access telehealth in real time real estate values will probably, go up in certain situations," said Councilmember Vosburg. "We'll have long term economic sustainability."

Councilmember Vosburg also adds this project will bring in more businesses and work to the city. The cost of the project is $11 million dollars.

Sorensen said this long-term investment is worth it. The company is also looking to expand its fiber cable services to other parts of the Central Valley.

"It's going to be a 100% game changer for them," said Sorensen.

An official groundbreaking ceremony is set for next Wednesday. That will take place on the corner of Sunset and Coalinga Plaza at 11 a.m.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.