Cooper Roberts update: Boy paralyzed in July 4 parade shooting moves from hospital to rehab center

Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts has been released from Comer Children's Hospital to Shirley Ryan Ability Lab.

CHICAGO -- There is some good news to report about the health of one of the youngest victims of the Highland Park tragedy.

Cooper Roberts, 8, has been moved to a Shirley Ryan Ability Lab after spending nearly a month at Comer Children's Hospital.

Roberts, his twin brother and their mother were all wounded in the attack that left seven people dead on July 4th.

Cooper was paralyzed in the shooting and has required several surgeries since.

His family says he's now eating solid food and has even gotten a chance to play with his dog George.

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe campaign to support medical needs.