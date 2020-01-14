Health & Fitness

Health Watch: Knowing the difference between asthma and COPD

FRESNO, Calif. -- Nearly 24 million adults live with COPD, while 25 million people are affected by asthma.

The symptoms might seem identical. How do you tell which one you have?

One difference is that asthma can start at any age, but COPD doesn't usually occur before the age of 40. So even if you've never had asthma growing up, it's still a possibility later on.

"The fact is that we don't know why some people have it as adults," says Mark Millard, a Pulmonologist. "We don't know what factors of the environment that interact with this genetic predisposition."

Also, COPD is mainly triggered by cigarette smoke, first or second hand. But asthma has many triggers such as mold, dust, pollen or pet dander.

Your breathing changes in asthma but with the help of your inhaler, it can go back to normal. In COPD patients, it never gets better.

"There's no cure for asthma, but it can be controlled easily," says Mary Hart, a registered respiratory therapist. "And you don't have the deterioration of the lungs like you do with COPD. COPD, like I said, it's progressive and you have that deterioration of lung function over time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnoasthma
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News