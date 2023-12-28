31-year-old man shot and killed in Corcoran, police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Corcoran.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Corcoran.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Corcoran.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Corcoran.

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Corcoran.

They've identified the victim, but haven't found the gunman.

This happened just before 8 pm Wednesday at the intersection of Whitley and Josephine Avenues.

Officers say they found 31-year-old Charles Van Wolfgang Black lying in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators haven't announced any arrests or possible suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call Corcoran Police.