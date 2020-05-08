Corcoran couple arrested for stealing identities, using them to buy cars

FRESNO, (KFSN) -- A Corcoran couple was arrested after police say they stole several people's identities and used them to buy cars at multiple dealerships across the South Valley.Hanford police say they were first tipped off after a woman reported her identity stolen on Wednesday.On Thursday, after speaking with several dealerships, investigators tracked down the home belonging to the suspect, Gloria Hernandez, 50.There they found 10 cars, as well as stolen social security numbers belonging to multiple people, tax papers and a large marijuana grow.Detectives say the cars purchased by Hernandez totaled up to more than $500,000.While authorities were searching the house, Hernandez was spotted trying to buy another car in Exeter and her husband, Jose Hernandez, 43, was caught driving one of the vehicles purchased fraudulently.Gloria and Jose Hernandez were booked into the Kings County Jail on several charges, including identity theft and grand theft.