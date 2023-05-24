Project to raise Corcoran levee in Kings County nearing completion

For weeks now, work on the 14-and-a-half-mile levee protecting Corcoran from flooding has been non-stop.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- For weeks now, work on the 14-and-a-half-mile levee protecting Corcoran from flooding has been non-stop.

"Trucks back and forth. A lot of activity. There is so much going on," said Mary Gonzales, a resident.

Gonzales remembers the fear and restless nights when Tulare Lake started filling up but says recently, there has been a lot of peace in the community thanks to the efforts by city and state officials.

"There is real hope. And not 'we hear' that they are coming to help. No, we are feeling real hope, especially with the governor coming to Corcoran," explained Gonzales.

City Manager Greg Gatzka says state funding is on the way for the three-and-a-half-foot rise of the levee.

"There is funding on its way, we heard in the mail, erosion control is in place. We heard the intertie is redetecting the kern water flow away from the lake and Tule River has zero water coming down right now. So, we are getting a big boost of relief," said Gatzka.

He says the levee is a little over 75% complete.

Gonzales says although progress can be seen, many residents still have questions.

She helped put together a Tuesday night town hall meeting and hopes everyone will be there.

"There was a lot of work put into this town hall meeting and it's going to happen and I encourage everyone to come because there are so many questions the community wants to know," said Gonzales.

The town hall meeting will be held at the Corcoran School District's Technology Learning Center on Dairy Avenue on Tuesday night.

It goes from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm for anyone with any questions for city officials.