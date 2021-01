EMBED >More News Videos Family members of inmates are protesting CDCR's response to COVID-19 at eight state prisons in the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rallies were held at eight California prisons on Sunday to protest how the state has handled the COVID-19 situation in those facilities.The protesters said the state should release more prisoners to make room for social distancing.Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said they had reduced the prison population by more than 22,000 people since the pandemic began.It's brought the state prison population to its lowest level in more than 30 years.