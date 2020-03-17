Coronavirus: Kevin Durant, 3 other Nets players test positive for COVID-19

BROOKLYN, New York City -- Kevin Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for the coronavirus, he told The Athletic on Tuesday."Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine," Durant told The Athletic, adding that he is feeling fine. "We're going to get through this."The Nets did not identify any players and said Tuesday that of the four players, only one is exhibiting symptoms. All four are isolated and are undergoing medical care from team physicians, the team said in a statement.Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the player experiencing symptoms woke up Tuesday with some aches.Sources told Wojnarowski that the Nets had players tested by a private company, for which the team paid out of pocket, after they had returned from San Francisco. The test results came back Tuesday.The four players join Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and the Pistons' Christian Wood as NBA players known to have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.The Nets did not play the Jazz or the Pistons over the last two weeks of their season.The Nets said they are currently notifying anyone who has had contact with the players, including recent opponents, and are working closely with state and local health authorities."All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff," the Nets said in a statement. "The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible."For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.