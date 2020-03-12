JetBlue passenger flying from New York City to Florida tests positive for coronavirus after landing

NEW YORK -- An airline passenger flying from New York City to Florida tested positive for COVID-19 moments after landing.Fire rescue crews were called to Palm Beach International Airport for a medical incident shortly after the JetBlue flight arrived around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night from John F. Kennedy Airport.Officials said the aircrew and 114 passengers were stuck on the plane for a few hours before they were released to go home without seeing a doctor.Patients who sat near the novel coronavirus patient were told to monitor their health, and others were given instructions to call the health department with any medical concerns.Airport crews at PBIA had sterilized the containment area where passengers deplaned, which is separate from the main airport terminal.