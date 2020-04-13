Coronavirus

Coronavirus: How do you know if you've recovered?

A University of Southern California pulmonary specialist is answering questions about how to identify symptoms of coronavirus and determine if you've recovered.
LOS ANGELES -- Symptoms of COVID-19 include dry cough, shortness of breath and fever. But the presence of any one of those symptoms doesn't necessarily mean you have the coronavirus.

Dr. Raj Dasgupta, a pulmonary and critical care specialist with University of Southern California, talked to KABC about how to evaluate various symptoms to determine if you may have COVID-19 as opposed to another virus.

WATCH: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.


Similarly, it can be tricky to determine if you have recovered from COVID-19. Dr. Dasgupta also discusses how you can determine if you're free from the virus and how long you should wait before ending your self-isolation.

WATCH: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself
EMBED More News Videos

Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssafetymedicalcoronavirusdoctors
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News