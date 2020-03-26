Coronavirus: Tulare neighborhood starts toy 'bear hunt' for families

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley neighborhood is making the most of California's stay-at-home order.Residents of Del Lago in Tulare have organized a 'bear hunt.'Here's how it works.Families are placing teddy bears in their front yard or window.They can then walk the neighborhood and try to spot bears at other homes.Organizers say it's a great way for families to get outside and have fun, all while maintaining social distance."Our neighborhood is always participating in something," Kortney Celillo said. "We have great neighbors and we're lucky to be surrounded by great individuals."Del Lago's 'bear hunt' goes through Sunday.