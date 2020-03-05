Coronavirus

Coronavirus map shows where COVID-19 has spread in US

Across the United States, people are preparing for months of potential disruptions as the new coronavirus continues spreading to more communities.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic and U.S. and state officials across the country are taking actions to limit large gatherings of people, impose travel restrictions and ask Americans to make other adjustments to their daily lives and habits.

Here's a look at the most recently available count of confirmed cases and deaths to show how the virus has spread in states and counties across the country.



Click here for the latest local, national and international coronavirus coverage



RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths

RELATED: What is quarantine? Can it stop COVID-19?

RELATED: How 'social distancing' slows spread of coronavirus?

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakcoronavirusinfectionu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
US coronavirus death toll over 100, with case in every state
Vanessa Hudgens apologizes for coronavirus comments
COVID-19: What you need to know about self-isolation
CORONAVIRUS
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News