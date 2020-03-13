Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: Yosemite High School to shut down for 1 day, staff member awaits COVID-19 testing results

Yosemite High School has been shut down for one day after a staff member visited an area of California with some level of community spread of the novel coronavirus.

The school will be closed on Friday, March 13.

The Yosemite Unified School District said the risk of infection remains low and that the staff member had not been at school this week, and is not a confirmed case.

They are awaiting the results of testing.

While the school is closed, its facilities will be deep-cleaned.
