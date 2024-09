Correctional Sergeant arrested for allegedly sneaking drugs into Coalinga state prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A correctional sergeant has been arrested and accused of sneaking drugs into Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga.

The State Corrections Department says 51-year-old Greg Clark had fentanyl and other narcotics on him when he was arrested inside the prison on Monday.

Authorities say he has since resigned from his position.

Clark began his career with the corrections department in 2001 and spent more than two decades at Pleasant Valley State Prison.