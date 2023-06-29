Fresno County corrections officer arrested on rape and sodomy charges

Court documents say Cuthbert is accused of drugging a woman before sexually assaulting her in February.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A corrections officer with the Fresno County Jail was arrested on rape and sodomy charges this week.

Action News had the only journalist in the courtroom Thursday morning when 36-year-old Jeremy Gerard Cuthbert made his appearance in the Madera County Superior Court.

Court documents say Cuthbert is accused of drugging a woman before sexually assaulting her on February 15.

Cuthbert was arrested on Tuesday and has been booked into the Madera County Jail.

While in court, Cuthbert did not enter a plea and his arraignment has been set for July 3.

If convicted on the charges, Cuthbert faces a total of 14 years in jail and will be required to register as a sex offender.

The sheriff's office has confirmed that Cuthbert has been placed on leave as an internal affairs investigation is underway.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this story.