Inmate killed after correctional officer taken hostage at Oklahoma jail

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- A tense hostage situation has ended at the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday evening with the inmate hostage-taker dead.

Earlier in the day, inmates took a correctional officer hostage on the 10th floor of the jail. One of the inmates was shot and killed in an effort to free the correctional officer.

The officer has been taken to an Oklahoma City Hospital but is not reported to have suffered serious injuries, KOCO reported.

Oklahoma City police are still working to secure the jail.

Authorities plan to hold a press conference in the coming hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomainmatesjail deathhostagejailcorrection officeru.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating deadly stabbing in southeast Fresno
1 shot in central Fresno, police investigating
Group denounces hate, violence against Asian Americans
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Delano next week
EDD reveals new data dashboard, info on benefit extensions
Instacart shopper speaks out after stopping potential gunman in supermarket
A football tribute to Hanford siblings killed in stabbing
Show More
Fauci lays out scenario for when US could loosen masking recommendations
Mysterious disease killing young bears in Sierra
Woman stabbed during fight in downtown Fresno
9-year-old girl dies after attempt to cross Rio Grande
In likely California recall, energizing Latino voters is key
More TOP STORIES News