Cosby arrives for start of sentencing hearing

Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the start of a sentencing hearing that will determine the punishment for the 81-year-old comedian convicted of sexual assault.Cosby, the first celebrity to go to trial in the #MeToo era, was convicted of drugging and molesting a Temple University women's basketball administrator at his home in 2004. He faces a sentence of probation up to 30 years in prison. State guidelines suggest a one- to four-year sentence.The two-day sentencing hearing will begin with testimony about Cosby's sex offender evaluation and whether he should be deemed a sexually violent predator. That would make him subject to lifetime counseling and community notification.The former "Cosby Show" star was convicted in April following a retrial.