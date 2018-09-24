BILL COSBY

Cosby arrives for start of sentencing hearing

Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. --
Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the start of a sentencing hearing that will determine the punishment for the 81-year-old comedian convicted of sexual assault.

Cosby, the first celebrity to go to trial in the #MeToo era, was convicted of drugging and molesting a Temple University women's basketball administrator at his home in 2004. He faces a sentence of probation up to 30 years in prison. State guidelines suggest a one- to four-year sentence.

The two-day sentencing hearing will begin with testimony about Cosby's sex offender evaluation and whether he should be deemed a sexually violent predator. That would make him subject to lifetime counseling and community notification.

The former "Cosby Show" star was convicted in April following a retrial.
