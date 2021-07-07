Costco to end special senior shopping hours July 26

The wholesale club announced it's dropping its special pandemic shopping times. Currently, at most locations, only senior members, those with disabilities or Immuno-compromised, are allowed to shop between 9 am and 10 am on weekdays.
Costco implemented those special shopping hours 16 months ago at the start of the pandemic. Many other retailers also set aside similar times for customers considered most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19.
Costco will resume normal operations by July 26.
Special shopping hours are starting to fade away, with Trader Joe's recently cutting them at most of its stores.
Walmart and Target still have special shopping hours listed on their websites.