shopping

Costco to keep special senior shopping hours at all US stores

EMBED <>More Videos

Costco to keep special senior shopping hours at all US stores

Costco will keep its special shopping hours for seniors over age 60.

The warehouse chain made the announcement Monday, two weeks after it initially said it would end the special shopping hour at the end of July.

The company said stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico would be open to that group from 9 am to 10 am on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Costco's special hours are also for healthcare workers, first responders, and people with disabilities or compromised immune systems.

Special shopping hours are starting to fade away, with Trader Joe's recently cutting them at most of its stores.

Walmart and Target still have special shopping hours listed on their websites.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingbusinesscostcoretailu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOPPING
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
General Mills increasing prices in 2022
Tory Johnson delivers 'Deals & Steals' in holiday shopping special
Why big-name brands are walking away from TJMaxx, Marshalls, Ross
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News