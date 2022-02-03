$500,000 worth of fake merchandise found at Tulare home, deputies say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is behind bars after possessing about $500,000 worth of designer bags and other goods.Tulare County detectives received information from Homeland Security about a large shipment on the way to the Valley from the Philippines.Detectives identified the receiver of the products as a home in Tulare.When Detectives served a warrant at the home, they found 41-year-old Maria Teresa Avina Lopez.In her home, she had more than 700 counterfeit purses, 600 pieces of clothes and two large totes full of fake jewelry.Lopez was arrested for possession of counterfeit goods.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.