Couple accused of punching trooper, throwing soiled underwear during arrest

ROOSEVELT, Long Island --
A Long Island couple is accused of punching a New York State Trooper and throwing soiled underwear during a DWI arrest.

Michael Nelson, 38, of Long Beach was pulled over and was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

While being taken into custody, police say Michael head-butted the trooper several times, in addition to striking the officer.

Michael's wife, Alexandra Nelson, 29, also of Long Beach was taken into custody as well. The couple was then taken to a station for processing.

While at the station, officials say Alexandra spit at the officers and threw her shoes and soiled underwear at them. She was charged with attempted assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental information and disorderly conduct.

Michael was charged with driving while intoxicated, assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and harassment.

The Nelsons are awaiting arraignment.
