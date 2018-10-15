Couple says they were mock raped at Ohio haunted house

EMBED </>More Videos

Akron Fright Fest is accused of subjecting patrons to a mock rape scene without asking their permission or having them sign a waiver. .

WARNING: This story contains graphic details.
AKRON, Ohio --
One couple in Akron, Ohio is accusing a local haunted house of subjecting patrons to a mock rape scene without asking their permission or having them sign a waiver.

"There was a man in a mask standing over my boyfriend, my boyfriend was on the edge and he was being pushed down," Sarah Lelonek told WEWS.

"She comes over and yells, 'Stop! What are you doing? That's my boyfriend,'" said Lelonek's boyfriend Ryan Carr. "'Not anymore, he's mine now. I'm going to rape him,' and then he started thrusting against me."

The couple says this all went down at the Akron Fright Fest, which is housed on the Kim Tam Park property. They say this is not the special haunted house where you had to sign a waiver to enter, although they do offer a haunted house like that on the property.

Lelonek and Carr aren't the only ones complaining about this rape scenario.

One Facebook user wrote, "It was 100 percent a rape scene."

Someone else said, "They did have a mock rape scene in one of the houses."

A different viewer sent us a private Facebook message and wrote, "They grabbed my ankles and shins and pulled my legs apart and was thrusting while telling me to scream papa."

WEWS reached out to the haunted house manager over Facebook, but he did not respond to the message. They also called the owner of the property who said he would have the manager contact us. That same manager who did not respond, wrote online "the issue has been resolved."

"In all the years I've been going to haunted houses, I have never seen anything like that, ever," said Lelonek.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
haunted houserapeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man shot and killed in Parlier identified
German police free hostage, injure suspect in train station
WWE will bring the Smackdown to the Save Mart Center
3 dead after crash caused by drunk driver on Highway 99
Porterville mother arrested after child consumes large dose of Tylenol
Woman says she accidentally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
Simone Biles fires back at USA Gymnastics CEO's anti-Nike tweet
Michigan policy now requires people on food stamps to work
Show More
Tulare County Sheriff's find zip-lock bags filled with marijuana in child's crib during drug bust
Safety group wants Hyundai. Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
17-year-old boy killed in officer-involved shooting in Woodville
Tulare Regional Medical Center reopens today
Two Madera men rescue puppies left in apartment complex trash bin
More News