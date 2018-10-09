Court documents reveal truck in deadly hit and run had been repaired before suspect turned himself in

Action News has obtained court documents revealing the truck involved in the hit and run crash that killed Gavin Gladding a Clovis Unified Vice Principal had been repaired before the suspect turned himself into the California Highway Patrol.

CHP investigators say the passenger who was in the car at the time of the deadly crash told investigators she got glass in her hair and on her clothing from the broken windshield.


When officers went to the home of the alleged driver Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla, they discovered the truck involved in the crash had its windshield and mirrors replaced, but still found evidence it was involved in a traffic collision.

The documents also reveal that law enforcement is looking over text messages from Maravilla and the female passenger.

The story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Fresno police officer charged with two felonies, extreme violence
Faraday Future fights with Chinese investor as production nears at Hanford plant
New task force cracking down on people who aren't allowed to own guns
Man rescued from house fire caught on camera
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
Fresno City College recives $1 million boost to CTE program
New substation for Fresno County Deputies
Fire in Northeast Fresno engulfs apartment complex
Show More
Mexican couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
Campaign mailer spurs debate between Proposition 6 opponents
Dinuba woman sentenced for practicing unlicensed dentistry out of her home
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is resigning
Principal accused of molesting second graders out on bail
More News