Court documents reveal truck in deadly hit and run had been repaired before suspect turned himself in

Action News has obtained court documents revealing the truck involved in the hit and run crash that killed Gavin Gladding a Clovis Unified Vice Principal had been repaired before the suspect turned himself into the California Highway Patrol.CHP investigators say the passenger who was in the car at the time of the deadly crash told investigators she got glass in her hair and on her clothing from the broken windshield.When officers went to the home of the alleged driver Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla, they discovered the truck involved in the crash had its windshield and mirrors replaced, but still found evidence it was involved in a traffic collision.The documents also reveal that law enforcement is looking over text messages from Maravilla and the female passenger.The story will be updated.