WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Court reporter shortage to be felt in Central Valley

KFSN logo
Tuesday, May 2, 2023 2:03PM
Court reporter shortage to be felt in Central Valley
EMBED <>More Videos

You could begin seeing the impacts of the court reporter shortage happening in the Valley and across the state.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You could begin seeing the impacts of the court reporter shortage happening in the Valley and across the state.

The Fresno Superior Court says an unprecedented number of court reporters have left the workforce, and fewer people are entering the field.

As a result, the court is no longer able to provide a court reporter for most non-criminal matters.

For those interested in the job, the court is now hiring, offering a competitive salary, up to $8,000 of incentives and other benefits.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW