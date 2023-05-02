Court reporter shortage to be felt in Central Valley

You could begin seeing the impacts of the court reporter shortage happening in the Valley and across the state.

The Fresno Superior Court says an unprecedented number of court reporters have left the workforce, and fewer people are entering the field.

As a result, the court is no longer able to provide a court reporter for most non-criminal matters.

For those interested in the job, the court is now hiring, offering a competitive salary, up to $8,000 of incentives and other benefits.