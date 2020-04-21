Fund created to aid Valley community college students struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new emergency fund has been set up to help college students here in the Valley who are facing financial hardships due to COVID-19.
In response to the pandemic, the State Center Community College Foundation has established the "Emergency Student Aid Fund" to help students meet immediate and essential expenses and allow them to focus on their academic coursework.
Donations of any amount will be matched up to $30,000 by the foundation.
The district includes Fresno City College as well as campuses in Clovis, Reedley, Madera and Oakhurst.
All in-person classes for the remainder of the spring and summer semesters were canceled to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and courses are now being held online.
For anyone interested in donating, click here.
