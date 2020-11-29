COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine distribution: United Airlines has started shipping coronavirus shot, source says

CHICAGO -- United Airlines has begun shipping the first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine on charter flights, a source told ABC News.

The source is familiar with the operation, according to ABC.

The Federal Aviation Administration had already given the OK for the first mass air shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The FAA said it established a transport team in October to "ensure safe, expeditious and efficient transportation of vaccines."

The agency said it is also ensuring around-the-clock air traffic services in an effort to prioritize flights carrying vaccines and personnel.

DHL will also be involved in the transportation and storage of the vaccine in various locations, a spokesman said Saturday. The delivery service would not disclose exactly where the COVID-19 vaccine would be stored.

RELATED: Health officials aim to build COVID-19 vaccine trust as part of distribution plan
EMBED More News Videos

As the race for the COVID-19 vaccine continues, those in the trials for both Moderna and Pfizer are describing the side effects.



"At the same time, our DHL Global Forwarding division has a major life science and healthcare certified facility at Chicago O'Hare which will play an important role in our activities to support the vaccine logistics," the spokesman said.

On Friday, a United spokesperson said, "United Cargo established a COVID Readiness Task Team earlier this summer to help ensure we have the right people, products, services, and partnerships in place to support a vaccine distribution effort on a global scale. We have made a commitment to our pharmaceutical and medical customers that we are ready to safely and effectively support their vaccine transportation needs. The safety and security of these commodities is our priority and we are proud to be a trusted partner in these efforts."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagovaccinesunited airlinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
ICU capacities for Central California counties
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 distribution in Central CA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News