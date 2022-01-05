Fresno area hospitals bracing for surge in Omicron cases

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The number of Omicron cases may be in the double digits in the Fresno area now, but it's likely to multiply rapidly in the coming days.That's what health officials from the Fresno County Department of Public Health said during a Wednesday morning news conference.The new strain of COVID-19 has already become dominant in the country, with the CDC announcing that 95% of new coronavirus cases are being identified as that of Omicron.Fresno County officials are bracing for the upcoming surge by stepping up testing efforts and taking other measures.In the next few days, if you call 911 and you do not have an emergency, EMS personnel will not transport you.And thousands of COVID-19 testing kits are being sent out to Fresno area schools and officials are urging students and staff to get tested before classes start after the winter break.Health officials say it's important for everyone to get vaccinated and for those who are already vaccinated to get booster shots.