Health & Fitness

82-year-old twins embrace for 1st time in months due to COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANA -- A special reunion for a set of twins who were torn apart because of the coronavirus.

Jackie Parker and Janet Kennedy were able to hug for the first time in months.

The 82-year-olds had to cut off physical contact when Janet's nursing home in Indiana closed to visitors last year.

The facility reopened on Wednesday after the state eased restrictions.

The twins say it's wonderful to be by each other's side once again.

Janet and Jackie say it was emotional seeing each other face-to-face again.

They spent the rest of day catching up and looking at photos.

RELATED: Doctor reunited with family after living in an RV for last year to keep COVID-19 away
EMBED More News Videos

A doctor who had been living in an RV for the past year so she didn't bring COVID-19 home, is now back home with her family.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Three people killed in multi-car fiery crash in central Fresno
Man shot and killed in east central Fresno, police say
Vigil held in Fresno to remember victims in Atlanta shootings
Man hit by car while on Fresno Co. highway, CHP says
Homeless man shot and killed in NE Fresno, police say
Man shot and killed in east central Fresno, CHP says
Community hosts fundraiser for trainer Rhonda Murphy
Show More
Basketball players make home-cooked meal for Fresno PD
Fresno's Forestiere Underground Gardens reopens
Fresno CEO appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom
Police asking for help finding suspect in SE Fresno robbery
Visalia reopens playgrounds, park bathrooms and athletic fields
More TOP STORIES News