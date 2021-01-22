COVID-19 surveillance testing: Valley districts tracking virus in schools through new testing practice

Alvina Elementary Charter

Big Picture Educational Academy

Burrel Union Elementary

Caruthers Unified

Clay Joint Elementary

Clovis Global Academy

Edison-Bethune Charter Academy

Firebaugh-Las Deltas Unified

Fowler Unified

Fresno Christian Schools

Golden Plains Unified

Hume Lake Charter

Kepler Neighborhood

Kerman Unified

Kingsburg Elementary Charter

Kingsburg Joint Union High

Kings Canyon Joint Unified

Laton Joint Unified

Morris E. Dailey Charter Elementary

Orange Center

Pine Ridge Elementary

Riverdale Joint Unified

Sanger Unified

School of Unlimited Learning

Sierra Unified

Washington Colony Elementary

Washington Unified

Westside Elementary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several Valley school districts are using COVID-19 surveillance testing to help keep students and staff safe in the classroom.Kids aren't the only ones taking tests these days in local schools. Staff members are now regularly checked for COVID-19."What they required is once we were open, we had to determine and test 10% of our employees that are face to face with students," said Clovis Unified Associate Superintendent of Human Resources, Barry Jagger.This practice, known as surveillance testing, is a requirement for schools to hold in-person classes. Each district does it a bit differently."We select a date, I send out an email informing our staff that it's a great time to volunteer to take a test, the date, the time, and then we get sign-ups," said Roberto Gutierrez, the Deputy Superintendent of Kings Canyon Unified. "Usually, we have quite a bit of staff wanting to volunteer."Kings Canyon Unified holds its testing at Reedley High School."It's a drive-thru event which takes about five minutes," added Gutierrez. "It's a mid-nasal swab."The key elements of all districts' testing are the same, including which types of staff members are asked to participate."Bus drivers, clerical, child development, teaching staff, clerical staff, etc. would be working directly with students, and from that query. We did a random selection of 10%," said Jagger.The practice keeps districts informed and helps prevent asymptomatic carriers from unknowingly spreading the disease. Fresno County health officials highlighted the results they calculated last month."We tested over 623 individuals and found 13 positive through school surveillance, so that's about a two percent positivity rate," said Joe Prado with the Fresno County Health Department. "That's less than the community positivity rate overall, so I think it reinforces that the school protocols that they're following are really helping to keep the schools safe."Administrators we spoke with say there's no shortage of volunteers."It's not mandatory," said Gutierrez. "Our staff embraces it. They know the reason we have surveillance testing."Districts have already met their requirements for the fall semester but say it's something they'll continue to do in the months to come."It really has reassured our families that the district is leaving no stone unturned," said Jagger.Surveillance testing will be required monthly in schools on-campus instruction in 2021.The Fresno County health department says 28 schools and districts participated in surveillance testing last semester. They include: