Downtown Fresno organization aims to support young mothers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Little Sienna McCabe is your typical two-year-old according to her mother, 17-year-old Avana Tarr."When she was a newborn, it was way easier," Tarr said. "Now she's running everywhere, getting into things."Which makes it difficult when mom is in the middle of her online classes."My sister and my mom are helping me watch Sienna and Sienna's dad as well," Tarr said.Avana has found support through Teen Success, Inc., a non-profit organization in downtown Fresno."I do one on one coaching with the moms so during the pandemic, I'm kind of the one when they need to vent, when they're talking about things that are tension-building in their households," says Sandra Alvarez.Teen Success, Inc. also provides diapers, even food to young mothers."We're really focused on trying to mitigate barriers and help moms stay in school," Alvarez said.Tarr took six months off from school after Sienna was born but felt she needed to go back."I think education is really important to have," Tarr said. "I want to have a career to raise my daughter."Tarr will take her next step forward when she graduates this year from Clovis Adult School.