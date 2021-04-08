Health & Fitness

Downtown Fresno organization aims to support young mothers

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Downtown Fresno organization aims to support young mothers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Little Sienna McCabe is your typical two-year-old according to her mother, 17-year-old Avana Tarr.

"When she was a newborn, it was way easier," Tarr said. "Now she's running everywhere, getting into things."

Which makes it difficult when mom is in the middle of her online classes.

"My sister and my mom are helping me watch Sienna and Sienna's dad as well," Tarr said.

Avana has found support through Teen Success, Inc., a non-profit organization in downtown Fresno.

"I do one on one coaching with the moms so during the pandemic, I'm kind of the one when they need to vent, when they're talking about things that are tension-building in their households," says Sandra Alvarez.

Teen Success, Inc. also provides diapers, even food to young mothers.

"We're really focused on trying to mitigate barriers and help moms stay in school," Alvarez said.

Tarr took six months off from school after Sienna was born but felt she needed to go back.

"I think education is really important to have," Tarr said. "I want to have a career to raise my daughter."

Tarr will take her next step forward when she graduates this year from Clovis Adult School.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnomotherhoodcoronavirus californiacoronavirusteenager
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News