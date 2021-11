CDC COVID-19 Transmission Map by County

Recently released state data shows that COVID-19 outbreaks in the workplace more than doubled between June and July.According to the Sacramento Bee, California had 459 workplace outbreaks in July, compared to 217 in June.A panel is now reportedly looking into possibly revising the state's COVID-19 workplace safety standard, due to the dominance of the delta variant.Right now the state's workplace rule does not have a physical distancing requirement and does not require fully vaccinated workers to wear masks.Major changes, however, are not expected until at least December.