Delaware man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink after argument: Police

NEWARK, Delaware -- Delaware police said office drama led a man to surrender to authorities for allegedly poisoning his co-worker's drink.

50-year-old Curtis Malloy is accused of spiking a woman's beverage with Pine-Sol after an argument.

The incident was reported at a business in Newark last April.

The test results just recently confirmed the chemical's presence in the drink.

The victim said she smelled the Pine-Sol right away, so she didn't drink it.

Detectives interviewed co-workers and obtained video surveillance from the business.

Police said the video showed Malloy at the victim's workstation at times when he should not have been there. Malloy resigned after the incident occurred.

He turned himself in to Newark police on December 30.

He has been charged with one count of Adulteration, a felony.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
poisonworkplace
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News