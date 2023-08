One person has died and another is in the hospital following a single crash off Highway 99 near Earlimart on Sunday morning.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead and another injured following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near Earilmart on Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash near Exit 24 just after 5:00 a.m.

Multiple agencies, including the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, Fire, and Cal Trans, were on the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

