Fighter jet crash kills 2 in Ukraine during training with 144th Fighter Wing from Fresno, US pilot "involved"

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 15, 2014 file photo, Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 fighter jet is in the skys of eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Ermochenko, file)

MOSCOW --
Ukraine's military says a Ukrainian fighter jet crashed during a joint exercise with U.S. and other NATO air forces, killing both pilots.

The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said the two-seat Su-27UB went down on Tuesday in the Kmelnitskyi region. It said a rescue team found the jet's two pilots dead.

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa issued a statement saying it was aware of "reports claiming a U.S. casualty." The command said it "can confirm a U.S. service member was involved in this incident," but stopped short of confirming the American's death.

Personnel from nine nations are taking part in the Clear Sky 2018 exercises that started in Ukraine on Oct. 8. They include members of a California Air National Guard unit based in Fresno, Calif.

We reached out to the 144th Fighter Wing and they cannot yet say whether one of their pilots was involved in the crash.

This story will be updated.
