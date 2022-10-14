Man hospitalized after surviving crash in northeast Fresno with gunshot wound

Fresno Police say a man in his 20's crashed along Friant Road, when officers checked on the driver, they found he had been shot.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after surviving a crash in northeast Fresno with a gunshot wound.

It happened after 1:30 am Friday morning at Friant Road near Audubon Drive.

Fresno Police say a man in his 20s crossed over the center divider, struck a streetlight, and a water pipe, before ending up on a curb near several businesses in the area.

After checking on the driver, officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be okay.

Lt. Mike Gebhart says officers are now looking for the suspect, "Detectives are in the area checking cameras by businesses, witnesses conducting follow-ups as well to determine what caused this."

No suspect description has been given.

Police do not have any information at this time on how the driver was shot.

The area around Friant and Audubon is expected to be closed off for several hours during the investigation.

RELATED: ABC30 Live Traffic Tracker

Anyone who normally passes through that area on their commute may want to use a different route.