Virtual silent auction being held to support Creek Fire victims

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An effort to help support the victims of the Creek Fire ends Friday.

The virtual silent auction features a variety of items, including trips to Lake Tahoe, romantic getaway packages, jewelry and art.

All of the proceeds go to the Creek Fire Recovery Collaborative, which helps support organizations working to rebuild.

You can support the effort several ways, including bidding on an item yourself or sharing the posts to social media to help spread the word.

On Friday, there will be a one-hour live auction event starting at 6: 30 pm with even more great items to choose from.

You can RSVP by visiting their website.
