Creek Fire: September 4 marks 3 years since fire erupted

Monday, September 4, 2023 7:13PM
Remembering the Creek Fire three years later
It's been three years since the devastating Creek Fire burned nearly 400,000 acres and damaged or destroyed more than 900 homes and businesses.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been three years since the devastating Creek Fire burned nearly 400,000 acres and damaged or destroyed more than 900 homes and businesses in the mountains of Fresno and Madera Counties

Most of the families connected to the blaze lost their homes.

Some have rebuilt them but many are still rebuilding, while others had to move away.

After a 10-month investigation, forest officials announced the cause of the fire as "undetermined."

VIDEO: Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire

