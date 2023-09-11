California National Guard pilots reunited with people they saved during Creek Fire

For three pilots from the California National Guard, September 5 is a day they'll never forget.

The pilots were recognized by President Trump and the United Kingdom's Company of Pilots, but never by those they saved.

Some of them have been deployed to Syria, Iraq and Kuwait, but are all back doing the same job they were when the Creek Fire started in 2020.

"It was Labor Day weekend, typical BBQ with the kids in the pool," says Ge Xiong.

Kipp Goding, the pilot in command of the Blackhawk helicopter, remembers the call.

"Potentially have some families stranded deep in the wilderness and a fire obstructing the only road in or out," he said. "We're asking if the California Guard can come with some rotary assets and help extract those people."

"Seeing people on the shore, people in the lake, that was something out of an apocalyptic movie," says Irvin Hernandez.

"I think the best way I can describe it is a scene from Dante's Inferno -- just flames and orange everywhere," Xiong said.

With dozens stranded at Mammoth Pools and only enough room for 11 onboard the Blackhawk, each trip they took more and more - with the final rescue totaling 25 on board.

VIDEO: Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire

Over 260 were rescued. The pilots were recognized by President Trump and the United Kingdom's Company of Pilots, but never by those they saved.

On Saturday, before kickoff at Valley Children's Stadium, a group of survivors organized an event to meet the pilots for the first time since that night three years ago.

"Once we were off the plane, the pilots disappeared with the planes and we never got to show our gratitude, so it was important to me and many other people in my group to be able to express that," says Alex Tettamanti.

Nury Zeledon remembers the rescue when she was waiting for the helicopter with her nine-month-old daughter.

"Trying to make sure they see us like waving phones, and it was like we saw God," she said.

Now, Nury and her nearly four-year-old daughter - able to show that gratitude in person.

"Every time I see my baby, every time I see the group, I just can't believe that we're here," she said.

Recognition from peers is important.

Getting that recognition from the community they serve, they say is so much more special.

