Businesses come together to support those impacted by Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People from across Fresno County are proving that even the largest single fire in California history won't break them.Just like Saturday's event, they're Mountain Strong."Mountain strong isn't just something you see on t-shirts, this is what it means," says Jamie Lincoln. "All the people, the firefighters, our community."Several businesses joined forces to collect funds for those hit hardest by the Creek Fire.Many created their own shirt designs that displayed messages of resilience.All profits collected by businesses "Get Deerty" and "Blue Lotus" are going to a relief fund."The money is going directly to the people who have lost their homes and we are doing 100% of the profits, so we are covering the cost of the shirt and rest is going to them," says Kim Lawson with Get Deerty.So far, the blaze has destroyed 850 structures.Some communities have been wiped out, along with historic landmarks like Cressman's.The store may be gone, but its presence was felt at the event."We are kind of like a family," says Cressman's employee Kathy Reiring. "It has been rough."The event was also a way to give back.Some businesses and community members gave out free food and even books.Business "M&M Screen Printing" handed out checks and gifts to families in need."It just makes my heart so happy to see people be a community," says Vanessa Rakis-Garabedian. "To show up for each other and to show up in their home town and just be here for one another."The funds collected here will give victims another resources to count on.The California Office of Emergency Services has already stepped in to cover 75 percent of debris removal expenses, leaving 25 percent to Fresno County.On the federal level, President Trump approved a Major Disaster Declaration for the incident.