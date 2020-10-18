Creek Fire

Businesses come together to support those impacted by Creek Fire

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People from across Fresno County are proving that even the largest single fire in California history won't break them.

Just like Saturday's event, they're Mountain Strong.

"Mountain strong isn't just something you see on t-shirts, this is what it means," says Jamie Lincoln. "All the people, the firefighters, our community."

Several businesses joined forces to collect funds for those hit hardest by the Creek Fire.

Many created their own shirt designs that displayed messages of resilience.

All profits collected by businesses "Get Deerty" and "Blue Lotus" are going to a relief fund.

"The money is going directly to the people who have lost their homes and we are doing 100% of the profits, so we are covering the cost of the shirt and rest is going to them," says Kim Lawson with Get Deerty.

So far, the blaze has destroyed 850 structures.

Some communities have been wiped out, along with historic landmarks like Cressman's.

The store may be gone, but its presence was felt at the event.

"We are kind of like a family," says Cressman's employee Kathy Reiring. "It has been rough."

The event was also a way to give back.

Some businesses and community members gave out free food and even books.

Business "M&M Screen Printing" handed out checks and gifts to families in need.

"It just makes my heart so happy to see people be a community," says Vanessa Rakis-Garabedian. "To show up for each other and to show up in their home town and just be here for one another."

The funds collected here will give victims another resources to count on.

The California Office of Emergency Services has already stepped in to cover 75 percent of debris removal expenses, leaving 25 percent to Fresno County.

On the federal level, President Trump approved a Major Disaster Declaration for the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countybusinessdisaster reliefcreek fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Creek Fire: 348,085 acres burned, 60% contained
Creek Fire: 346,477 acres burned, 60% contained
Creek Fire victims will get financial help to clear toxic debris
Trump administration reverses decision to deny CA aid
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
22-year-old man shot by Fresno Police after killing his mom, investigators say
Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police say
Two men shot and killed in southeast Fresno identified
Candidate for Sanger City Council arrested on DUI charges
Valley man who sexually abused, tortured and killed Black teen might be set free
Kaweah Delta will start allowing visitors from next week
One shot and killed in northeast Fresno, one injured
Show More
Creek Fire: 348,085 acres burned, 60% contained
Amber Alert for 18-month-old boy in Livingston deactivated
1 killed in central Fresno hit-and-run
Woman shot in Central Fresno, police searching for gunman
Creek Fire victims will get financial help to clear toxic debris
More TOP STORIES News